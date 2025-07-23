Man with eight court warrants is caught by police after a chase in north Belfast
Officers were on patrol in north Belfast on Tuesday when they noticed the man, aged 33, “acting suspiciously” in the Oldpark area.
"It became apparent that this male was trying to avoid police,” the PSNI said.
"Police gave chase on foot for a short distance and the male was detained.
"When his identity was confirmed it was revealed that this male was wanted for breaching court bail, and also eight bench warrants had been issued for non-appearance at court.
"The male was arrested for these offences, and also for possession of a Class C controlled drug.
"We are committed to removing harmful drugs from the streets and welcome any information regarding drug activity.
“This information can be provided by contacting 101, reporting online, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”