Man with head injury found in street

Police investigating a report of an assault on a man in Ballymurphy in west Belfast during the early hours of this morning have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Boyd said: “We received a report just before 1:25am of a man with a head injury that was found beside a damaged, older model, black-coloured Ford Fiesta, in Clonavogie Gardens.

PSNI

“Police attended and the man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injury, which is not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Prior to the report of the assault, at 1:20am, we received a report of a vehicle matching the description of the Fiesta, being driven erratically in the Donegall Road area where it collided with a wall before being driven towards Clonavogie Gardens.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, however, we believe these two reports may be linked at this time.”

Inspector Boyd added: “I want to appeal to anyone who has information about either of these two reports, or was in the area last night around these times and witnessed what happened to contact police at Woodbourne on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 62 08/11/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”