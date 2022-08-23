Man with £15,000 stuffed in his pockets caught by passing police patrol in Co Antrim village
The PSNI has announced this afternoon that one of its local patrols netted £30,000 plus some class A drugs when they stopped and searched a man in Cullybackey.
The officers were from the District Support Team (DST) on Sunday when they saw the man “acting suspiciously”.
He had about £15,000 cash in his pockets.
He was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property, and a follow up search was carried out.
During this second search, another £15,000 more in cash was recovered, along with suspected Class A drugs.
Two people in the same building were also arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property and Possession of a Class A drug.
One male was charged overnight to court, the other two persons have been bailed pending further enquiries.
The PSNI said: “If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area call us on 101. If you would rather not contact us but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously you can call Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111 #OpDealbreaker”
