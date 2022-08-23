Man with £15,000 stuffed in his pockets caught by passing police patrol in Co Antrim village

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officers were from the District Support Team (DST) on Sunday when they saw the man “acting suspiciously”.

He had about £15,000 cash in his pockets.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property, and a follow up search was carried out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During this second search, another £15,000 more in cash was recovered, along with suspected Class A drugs.

Two people in the same building were also arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property and Possession of a Class A drug.

One male was charged overnight to court, the other two persons have been bailed pending further enquiries.