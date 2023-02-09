Detectives in North Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a robbery on York Street this morning, Thursday February 9th.Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Police received a report just after 8am that two young girls had been approached by a man who threatened them with a screwdriver. The man demanded money and grabbed one of the girls’ mobile phones, a Galaxy A12 model with a pink and grey case before making off in the direction of Hanna Court.“The suspect is described as of slim build, wearing a dark coloured jacket with the hood up and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.“This was a busy morning time and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have captured dash-cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 269 09/02/23.”