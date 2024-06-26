Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester Cathedral held a groundbreaking commemoration this week with a particular focus on victims of the Troubles from across Great Britain.

An exhibition featuring seven memorial quilts to victims of the Troubles has been on display all this week in the cathedral.

The display followed a commemoration service which is thought to be the first occasion where victims and survivors of the Troubles from across Great Britain came together and had their suffering acknowledged.

The service also explored the human cost of the Troubles upon the GB population.

A commemoration service was held in Manchester Cathedral on Sunday which focussed on victims of the Troubles from across Great Britiain.

The event was organised by the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) in conjunction with Manchester Cathedral.

SEFF's Director Kenny Donaldson said: “We have been deeply encouraged by the attitude of personnel attached to Manchester Cathedral. Sunday was the first occasion where victims and survivors across Great Britain – including civilians and former army and police personnel – came together in significant numbers to be acknowledged. The service explored the human cost of The Troubles upon the GB population. The GB contingent were also joined by 30 victims/survivors from Northern Ireland for the service."

Families of victims of the following terrorist attacks featured on the quilts; Hyde Park, Regents Park, M62 Coach bomb, Deal Barracks, Birmingham, Warrington and many other murdered security force members, politicians and civilians. Several army personnel and civilians murdered in NI but whose families live in GB are also included.”

Across the seven memorial quilts displayed, almost 500 innocents are remembered,from NI, Republic of Ireland, Great Britain and mainland Europe.

Some of those who took part in the service were Lynda Van Cuylenberg, whose father Jackie Gibson who was murdered on Bloody Friday in Belfast by the IRA, and Christine Huggins whose husband L/Cpl Robert Huggins was murdered 40 years ago in Enniskillen while fishing.

A small number of relatives of those killed in the 2017 Islamist terror attack on the Manchester Arena also attended.