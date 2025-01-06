Many criminal trials grind to halt as barristers begin month-long case boycott

The Crown Court at Laganside in Belfast

​Criminal barristers in Northern Ireland have begun a month-long boycott of legal aid-funded Crown Court cases.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The withdrawal of services is part of an ongoing dispute over fees.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association are not appearing in legally aided crown court cases for the rest of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move marks a further escalation of the bar's dispute with the Department of Justice.

In November, criminal barristers announced they would be refusing instructions in any new legal aid-funded cases for the most serious type of offences.

That action is set to continue after the month-long withdrawal of services from all legal aid-funded crown cases ends.

Donal Lunny KC, chairman of the Bar Council, has described the withdrawal of services as “regrettable” but “inevitable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said fees for legally aided criminal work have not been increased since 2005, rendering them worth just 50% of their original value.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said she was “disappointed” by the action.

Mrs Long said the move would impact “most acutely on the victims and witnesses who are waiting to give evidence and receive justice”.

“The uncertainty caused by the withdrawal of services will only add further to the stress and anxiety they may already be experiencing,” she said. “This action will also add to existing pressures on the system and exacerbate the delays that my department and justice system partners have been striving to address.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Long insisted she was committed to reform the legal aid fees system.

However, she said it would take time to deliver the changes, as legislation was required.