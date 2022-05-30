Mark Hall murder: £20,000 reward offered for information on killers of Belfast father

The 31-year-old was killed in a gun attack in west Belfast on December 18 last year.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team issued a renewed appeal for information on Monday morning, and revealed details of the reward from the charity Crimestoppers.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness highlighted CCTV footage in the renewed appeal for information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Hall with his partner Sabrina Wilde, who was pregnant with their second child in this picture, and their young child Freya Joanne Hall.

“Mark Hall was shot dead in a brutal gun attack at his family home in Rodney Drive, Belfast, on Saturday 18 December. Just after 4.30pm, two gunmen approached the home and one fired shots through the front window of the house. Mark was critically wounded, and sadly later died,” he said.

“Earlier this year, we released CCTV footage: https://youtu.be/j_TudEHS9r4.

“The footage shows Mark’s last movements, as he made his way towards the family home in Rodney Drive.

“It also shows two gunmen arrive at St James’s Crescent in a light-coloured saloon car, with a taxi sign on top. The pair get out of the rear passenger-side door of the car, and head to an alleyway leading to Rodney Drive.

“It’s here, at a house with family members present, that the harrowing event took place. This was a cruel attack, which has left loved ones bereft, and indeed a whole community united in shock.

“I am keen to jog memories, and am appealing to anyone with information to please do the right thing and come forward. I am particularly interested in locating the vehicle used by the gunmen.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible.