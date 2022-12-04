The 58-year-old was shot a number of times, at close range, whilst inside his car near his home in Ardcarn Park just after 6pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Mark Lovell was a much-loved husband and father and was cruelly and callously gunned down as he drove towards his own home in the early evening.

"This appalling murder occurred at a time when local people were out and about, and indeed many neighbours who heard the gunshots immediately ran to provide what assistance they could.

"We believe those responsible went to great lengths to plan their attack and lie in wait for their victim to essentially ambush and execute him.

"They have shown a startling lack of regard for human life and have left a devastated and bereft family in their wake. Our murder investigation continues apace and we are working to establish a definitive motive for the killing.

"I would urge anyone with information and anyone who may have captured dashcam or any other footage in the area at around the time of the murder to please get in touch with detectives from the Major Investigation Team."

The PSNI contact number is 101, or alternatively information can be provided anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

