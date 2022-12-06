Crimestoppers have put up a reward of up to £20,000 for information the charity exclusively receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mark’s murder.

The 58-year-old was shot a number of times, at close range, inside his car near his home in Ardcarn Park on Thursday, December 1.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Mark was a husband and a father, and this callous murder has left a family bereft, and indeed an entire community in shock.

“It was a particularly ruthless execution. We believe those responsible planned and lay in wait for their victim before opening fire.

“The attack took place just after 6pm on Thursday 1 December. This was a time when people would have been coming home from work, and when families would have been out and about. Anyone – any child, neighbour or passer-by – could all too easily have been seriously injured or killed.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to come forward. And I’m highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers. The charity, who are independent of the police, is offering the reward for information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mark’s murder.

“I understand that people may be afraid to speak up, but please be assured that information can be given anonymously. Crimestoppers will never ask for or store any of your personal details.

“Contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced or provided to detectives.”

Police have previously said Mr Lovell may have been murdered as part of cross-border criminal gang drugs feud.

He added: “Our murder investigation continues apace and we are working to establish a definitive motive for the killing.”