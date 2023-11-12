A Co Armagh woman who died a week after the road collision which also killed her husband showed her "kind nature and caring instinct" every day at the school where she worked, it has been reported.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ciera Grimley, a mother-of-three, died on Saturday, a week after the collision near Markethill, County Armagh which also killed her husband Patrick.

The tragedy left the family’s supporters publishing prayers on social media for their three children, Tagdh, Mya and Cadhla, who are now left without either parent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple, from the Madden area of the county, were involved in a four-vehicle-crash at around 1.20am last Saturday as they returned from celebrating his 40th birthday with family and friends.

Ciera Grimley, who died on Saturday, a week after the collision near Markethill which also killed her husband Patrick. The tragedy left the family’s supporters publishing prayers on social media for their three children, Tagdh, Mya and Cadhla, who are now left without either parent.

Tragically, Mrs Grimley lost her fight for life on Saturday, the same day as a funeral service was held for her friend Ciara McElvanna, who also died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Mrs McElvanna, 44, who was from the Armagh area, was a married mother of four. She died at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Wednesday.

The governors and staff of St Patrick’s Primary School in Armagh, where Mrs Grimley previously worked, shared their ‘deep sadness’ at the news of her death

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ciera worked in St. Patrick’s in 2021-2022 as a classroom assistant in Primary 2," the school said. "Her kind nature and caring instincts were on show each and every day that she worked in our school, quickly establishing a strong bond with her colleagues and the pupils she was helping.

fdsa

"Ciera was always able to find the right words to comfort children when they needed it, and to encourage growth and development in their learning and their play. Her love for helping and nurturing children was evident in her approach to her role in St. Patrick’s, and Ciera left a lasting impression on those who worked closest with her.

"Ciera’s family circle has close connections with St. Patrick’s, with her nieces, nephew and cousins attending both currently and in the past.

"At this time, we offer our sincerest condolences to the Grimley and Geraghty families, and indeed the wider community of Madden, including our friends in St. Joseph’s Primary School Madden and Madden Raparees GAC, and the McElvanna and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haddock families, all of whom will have been affected by untold grief in such tragic circumstances.

"We pray for Ciera’s immediate family, particularly her children, Tagdh, Mya and Cadhla, and ask that God’s light and love will shine upon them, guiding and protecting them in the months and years to come. We hope that her children know that they made both her and their father, Patrick, immeasurably proud in all that they did.”

Paddy Woods from Madden Raparees GAA club, where Patrick Grimley had been secretary, also paid tribute to Mrs Grimley.

"Ciera was a loving, caring and supportive wife to Patrick RIP and a devoted mummy to Tadhg, Mya and Cadhla,” he said. “Ciera, along with Patrick, spent many evenings supporting their children in their many hobbies and activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their passion for the GAA seen them follow club and county throughout Ireland, creating precious memories in the process.

"We offer our prayers at this particularly sad time for her children, parents Eugene and Bridie, brother Paul, sisters Donna, Sarah-Jane and Julie, and the wider Geraghty and Grimley families."Our thoughts remain with all those within our community recovering at this time. Also, for those impacted by recent events, can we ask you to continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers in the days, weeks and months ahead."Redmond O'Hanlon GAC said that “the heart has been ripped out of the community in Madden, following the news of Ciera Grimley’s passing”.

It added: "God bless her poor children, give them the strength to go forward, without their beautiful mummy and daddy."The Armagh GAA family will support them in every way possible, please continue to pray for those who are still recovering from this horrendous accident."Our thoughts are also with our fellow Gaels at Madden Raparees, God be with you all through these darkest of days.”

At his funeral in St Joseph’s Church, Madden, on Wednesday, Fr Sean O’Neill remembered Patrick Grimley as “a young man, family man, community man, generous, thoughtful, vibrant, full of humour”.He said family was central to Mr Grimley’s life and that he “touched so many lives for the better”."Through his love of culture and sport he gave of his time and his talent to instil in others that which was a passion for him.”Funeral arrangements for Mrs Grimley are yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a funeral service for 15-year-old Candice Tosh will be held at Ballysally Presbyterian Church in Coleraine, on Monday at 1pm.

The teenager died last Saturday after being struck by a vehicle on the Dunhill Road, Macosquin on 2 November at 12:45pm.

Police are appealing to speak with the driver of a small white vehicle that was heading towards the Coleraine area and stopped at the scene of the collision.