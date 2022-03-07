Arrests made in Martin Gavin murder probe - PSNI appeal for anyone with information ‘do the right thing and come forward’

Two men, aged 18 and 20, and a 45-year-old woman will be questioned in Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Martin Gavin was taken to hospital on the morning of Friday 7 January, after being stabbed in a house in north Belfast’s Harcourt Drive. He sadly passed away some four weeks later, on the morning of Sunday 6 February.

“My team and I continue to appeal to anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward.

Detectives have named the 47-year-old man who was murdered in north Belfastâ€TMs Harcourt Drive as Martin Gavin.

“Were you in the Harcourt Drive area in the early hours of Friday 7th January? Did you see or hear a disturbance or anyone acting suspiciously? If you have any information, or if you’ve captured dash cam footage, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 188 of 07/01/22.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”