Mary McAdorey: Funeral confirmed for mother-of-two 'A beautiful soul is never forgotten'
A death notice from post from Wilton Funeral Directors says that ‘Mary Bernadette McAdorey passed away suddenly on 12th October 2025’ and was the ‘deeply loved daughter of Margaret and Kieran’ and a ‘beloved Sista, loved Niece and Auntie and devoted Mummy’.
The notice adds that a service of thanksgiving for Mary Jo's life will be held on Wednesday 22nd October 2025 at 2pm in Antrim & Newtownabbey Crematorium.
The notice adds: ‘Please avoid wearing black and come in bright colours, just like Mary Jo would want’.
It adds: "A beautiful soul is never forgotten".
Initially a 40-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of the young mother was later released on bail pending further inquiries.
At the time of her death Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are, first and foremost, with the woman’s family who are left trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.”
“Following a post-mortem examination, the woman’s death is not being treated as murder at this time,” a PSNI statement said.
“Our inquiries, however, are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.”
The PSNI were today asked for an update on their investigation.
Tributes were paid to the young mother including one from charity Footprints who said: ‘We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Mary McAdorey, a young mother of two whose life has ended far too soon.
‘Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and especially her two children at this unimaginably difficult time’.
And in a statement, Sinn Fein Councillor Taylor McGrann said: ‘The community is deeply saddened by the loss of Mary and my thoughts are with her family and friends at this time’.
Mr McGrann said he had known Mary from growing up in the Longlands area of north Belfast.
Meanwhile DUP councillor Matthew Brady said: “The community is deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic event.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected as they come to terms with the loss.
An online fundraiser for funeral costs for the family of Mary McAdorey has already raised £4,678.00.
The fundraiser set up by Andrea McCracken says ‘Andrea an Elaine here, friends of Margaret an her family. Following the heartbreaking loss of Margaret an Ciaran's daughter Mary we have set up this page to help the family with the expenses that lies ahead. Any donation would be greatly appreciated’.