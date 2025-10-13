Mary McAdorey: PSNI say Newtownabbey woman's death not being treated as murder as man released from custody

By Adam Kula
Published 13th Oct 2025, 21:14 BST
A man aged 40, who had been arrested on suspicion of a woman’s murder, has tonight been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The woman, who had been named tonight as Mary McAdorey, was pronounced dead at an address in Old Mill Drive in Newtownabbey on Sunday afternoon.

Most Popular

Police had been called along with the Ambulance Service.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips, from the Major Investigation Team, has now said: “My thoughts are, first and foremost, with the woman’s family who are left trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The death of Mary McAdorey is not being treated as murder police have said tonight. They had earlier held a man on suspicion of murderplaceholder image
The death of Mary McAdorey is not being treated as murder police have said tonight. They had earlier held a man on suspicion of murder

“Following a post-mortem examination, the woman’s death is not being treated as murder at this time.

"Our enquiries, however, are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 701 of 12/10/25.”

Cordons and a police presence remain in place at this time.

The PSNI also added that information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice