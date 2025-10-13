Mary McAdorey: PSNI say Newtownabbey woman's death not being treated as murder as man released from custody
The woman, who had been named tonight as Mary McAdorey, was pronounced dead at an address in Old Mill Drive in Newtownabbey on Sunday afternoon.
Police had been called along with the Ambulance Service.
Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips, from the Major Investigation Team, has now said: “My thoughts are, first and foremost, with the woman’s family who are left trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.
“Following a post-mortem examination, the woman’s death is not being treated as murder at this time.
"Our enquiries, however, are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.
“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 701 of 12/10/25.”
Cordons and a police presence remain in place at this time.
The PSNI also added that information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .