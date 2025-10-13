Mary McAdorey: PSNI say Newtownabbey woman's death not being treated as murder as man released from custody

A man aged 40, who had been arrested on suspicion of a woman’s murder, has tonight been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, who had been named tonight as Mary McAdorey, was pronounced dead at an address in Old Mill Drive in Newtownabbey on Sunday afternoon.

Police had been called along with the Ambulance Service.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips, from the Major Investigation Team, has now said: “My thoughts are, first and foremost, with the woman’s family who are left trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The death of Mary McAdorey is not being treated as murder police have said tonight. They had earlier held a man on suspicion of murder

“Following a post-mortem examination, the woman’s death is not being treated as murder at this time.

"Our enquiries, however, are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 701 of 12/10/25.”

Cordons and a police presence remain in place at this time.