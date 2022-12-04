It was reported that two masked men entered the house in the village (which stands just on the border to the west of Sion Mills) shortly before 8pm on Friday evening and attacked a male occupant with wooden posts.

The occupant, a man aged in his 30s, was struck a number of times and sustained a broken arm and severe cuts and bruising.The PSNI said: “An investigation is underway and detectives would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information which could help with the investigation to call them at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1686 02/12/22.