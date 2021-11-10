Masked gang batter victim with metal bars in savage attack

Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: “A report was received at approximately 9.30pm last night that a number of men had entered a house at Meadow Grove and assaulted the occupant with what were believed to be metal bars.

“He received injuries to his head, arms and ribs and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“The men reported to have assaulted him were described as wearing black face masks.

NIAS

“Damage was also reported to have been caused to the occupant’s car and to the windows of his house.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1942 of 09/11/21.”

Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

