Masked gang steal money from home of elderly man
A gang of three men wearing balaclavas have stolen money from the house of an elderly man in west Belfast.
Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at the house of an older person in the Whitecliff Crescent area.
Three men, dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas, called to the house at around 6:45pm on Saturday evening.
Entry was gained to the house by at least one of the men who spoke to the occupant in the living room before leaving.
The three suspects were reported to have made off on foot towards the Ballymurphy Road following the incident. A sum of money was later discovered to have been taken.
Detective Sergeant Natalie Ash said: “This was a disgraceful and very unsettling incident for an older man in his own home.
“Whilst not physically injured as a result of the incident he has understandably been left extremely shaken.
“The individuals involved must be caught and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw anything suspicious or who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1879 29/01/22.”