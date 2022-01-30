Masked gang steal money from home of elderly man

Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at the house of an older person in the Whitecliff Crescent area.

Three men, dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas, called to the house at around 6:45pm on Saturday evening.

Entry was gained to the house by at least one of the men who spoke to the occupant in the living room before leaving.

The three suspects were reported to have made off on foot towards the Ballymurphy Road following the incident. A sum of money was later discovered to have been taken.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Ash said: “This was a disgraceful and very unsettling incident for an older man in his own home.

“Whilst not physically injured as a result of the incident he has understandably been left extremely shaken.