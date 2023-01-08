A mask gang of burglars have threatened an elderly couple in Lurgan with a pitchfork

Detectives in Lurgan are investigating an aggravated burglary in the Monroe Avenue area shortly before 6am today, Sunday 8 January.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: "It was reported that a number of masked men armed with weapons including a pitchfork, had entered a house in the area demanding money. They rummaged through the house, taking a purse, before making off in a white car.

"The occupants, an older couple, have not reported any physical injuries, but this was a terrifying and frightening ordeal for them which will have left them shaken.

"An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for anyone in the area with CCTV or dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 350 of 08/01/23 .”