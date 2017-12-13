Masked man armed with hatchet threatens bingo hall staff

A masked man armed with a hatchet threatened staff at a Portadown bingo hall last night.

The robber made off with an undisclosed sum of cash during the robbery at around 9pm.

Police said the man who entered the Mandeville Close premises was around 6’3” tall.

Last night the PSNI tasked their Air Support Unit to hunt for the robber.

Detective Constable Kelly Foley said: “The intruder threatened a staff member with the hatchet before making off with a sum of cash.

“The employee was thankfully uninjured.

“The offender is described as around 6’ 3” tall of medium build and wearing a hooded top with lighter coloured lining to the hood and dark jeans.

Philip Doherty, manger of Planet Bingo in Portadown praised the quick action of the police.

He said: “Last night an individual entered the premises and made off with a sum of cash.

“Nobody was hurt during the incident.

“We are open for business as normal today with our usual session times.

“I would like to thank PSNI for their extremely fast response time and their continued effort on this matter.

“If anyone does have any information that can help PSNI Craigavon please pass it along.”

DC Foley said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about crime to contact detectives at Lurgan CID on 101, quoting reference number 1294 12/12/17.”