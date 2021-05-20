Masked man attacks road safety van with baseball bat in Carrickfergus

It was reported to police around 1.10pm that an unknown male had approached the vehicle a short time earlier and begun attacking it with a baseball bat, causing damage to the windscreen, two side windows and a rear window.

He was described as wearing a grey and black hooded top with his hood up and wearing a black mask.

Inspector Rosie Leech, from PSNI Roads Policing Unit, said: “It is outrageous to see an incident like this. These vans are deployed to ensure the safety of all road users by deterring motorists from driving at excessive speed which is a major factor in a large percentage of road traffic collisions.

“It is shocking that incidents like this are happening at a time when communities should be playing their part in supporting our health service by keeping each other safe.

“I am receiving too many reports of incidents occurring where verbal abuse is directed towards camera operators or attempts being made to impede them in their work and this must stop.

“Anyone involved in this type of activity can expect to be dealt with by police and all subsequent consequences thereafter.”

Enquiries are continuing and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 880 19/05/21.

