Masked men armed with a hammer threatened to take man's son if he did not give them money

​Masked men armed with a hammer threatened to take a man’s son if he did not hand over cash.

​Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Lisburn on Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 9.45pm, it was reported that two masked men armed with hammers entered a property in the Ballynacoy Road area of the city and demanded that the occupant hand over a sum of money.

“It was reported that the intruders then punched the male householder to the side of the head, and hit his hand with the hammer.

“When the occupant said that he did not have money, the intruders grabbed his young son and threatened to take him. The householder then handed over a sum of cash from the safe together with two sets of car keys.”