Masked men armed with baseball bat hold woman in her 70s captive while they rifle through her home

Detectives in Lisburn are investigating the incident in the Frankhill Park area of Carryduff around 9.15pm on Saturday (30th April).

Detective Sergeant Jamie Shivers said: “A woman in her 70s was in her home watching television at the time. The intruders got into the house through a back door with one of the three men carrying a wooden baseball bat.

“The woman’s mobile phone was taken from her and one of the men stayed with her while the other two proceeded to rifle through rooms and cupboards in the home. This ordeal lasted around 45 minutes and, although she was not injured, this was sure to have been a frightening experience.

PSNI

“It is not believed anything was taken during this burglary, the mobile phone was returned before the men left.

“Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 717 of 01/05/22.”