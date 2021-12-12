Masked men break into house

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “It was reported just after 11.30pm that a property had been broken into in the Bute Gardens area by two masked men, armed with a hammer. The male home owner managed to escape, thankfully with no injuries, but is understandably very shaken up by the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The two suspects are believed to have made off via the rear of the property in the direction of Killyglen Road with a sum of cash.

“Our investigation into this distressing incident is continuing and we are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area this morning or who may have captured CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2083 11/12/21.”