Masked men smash windows of car then ram vehicle outside gym - driver left badly shaken

The arrest came after four masked men smashed the windows of a car with a metal bar, then rammed the front of the vehicle with a dark coloured Toyota Avensis.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 7pm on January 30 and Detectives are appealing for potential witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Alanna Moore said: “The incident occurred outside a gym on the Carrive Road, just off the Silverbridge Road.

PSNI

“This was a terrifying experience for the driver of the car, who has been left badly shaken.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our investigation, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1616 of 30/01/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/