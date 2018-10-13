Masked robbers tie-up pensioner in his 70s

Police have described a robbery in which a gang of six men wearing balaclavas targeted a pensioner in his own home as ‘shocking’.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the report of the robbery in the Pomeroy area yesterday evening, (Friday 12 October).

“We received a report around 11pm that earlier that evening, six males wearing balaclavas entered the home of a man in the Camlough Road area, carrying what was described as a crowbar,” said a police spokesman.

“We believe this group entered the house around 7.30pm and restrained the man, who is in his 70s, before making him lie on the floor.

“They then ransacked the house for 30 minutes, taking a number of items with them and leaving the homeowner tied up.

“His mobile phone was also taken and so he was unable to call for help.

“Eventually, he managed to raise the alarm at a neighbour’s house.

“Although he sustained only minor physical injuries, the man was left shaken.

“This was a shocking incident and I am appealing to anyone who has any information about it, or saw suspicious activity in the area between 7pm and 8pm yesterday to get in touch with detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1523 of 12/10/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.