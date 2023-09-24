Maze jailbeak 40th anniversary: ‘This is not Hollywood - it made Northern Ireland a more dangerous place'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) noted that the reality of the escape, which has become a core part of republican mythology, was that it caused “untold damage” to the Province at large.

It echoed comments on Saturday from former deputy governor of the jail, Tom Murtagh, who told the News Letter that “there was a much more serious effect on those involved than most people realise”, in that whilst seven guards were stabbed or shot, countless others were left with psychological scarring from the incident.

Tomorrow in 1983, some 38 IRA men – using five smuggled semi-automatic pistols against guards armed with batons – attempted to break out of the Maze.

One guard died after being stabbed three times and chased by a prisoner, whilst another was shot in the head – but survived. The other five suffered wounds.

Ultimately, 35 of the 38 prisoners made it outside the gates, and whilst many were recaptured shortly afterwards, others rendezvoused with their IRA comrades and managed to stay at large for some time.

In a statement at the weekend, SEFF said: “This is the reality of terrorism and the bloodthirsty methods they were all too willing to deploy.

"The Maze escape is not something for Hollywood.

"The realities and ramifications of several systemic terrorists getting back onto the streets was that it caused further untold damage within homes across our community.”

Among those noting the occasion yesterday was Kevin Campbell, a Belfast man who has campaigned for an apology from the government over the fatal shooting of his uncle, Michael Hayes, in 1972.

He wrote on his Twitter account (@KevinCampSF) yesterday: “40 years ago on 25 September, 1983, 38 political prisoners escaped from what was known as the ‘most secure prison in Europe’.