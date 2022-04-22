McAreavey case theft pair released on bail

John and Michaela McAreavey

Sandip Moneea, 52, who was acquitted of Mrs McAreavey’s murder, and ex-security guard Dassen Narayanen were freed during a hearing yesterday following a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions, their lawyers said.

Both men appeared in court on the Indian Ocean island after they were charged with conspiracy to commit larceny in relation to the McAreaveys’ hotel room.

Moneea, of School Lane, Petit Raffray, and Narayanen are accused of conspiring with each other to steal a magnetic key card to the couple’s room to commit theft.

Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10, 2011.

The teacher, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

Moneea’s barrister Neelkanth Dulloo confirmed to the PA news agency his client and Narayanen were released on bail.

Narayanen, 37, from Royal Road, Plaine des Papayes, was arrested in connection with the offence last month and had been remanded in custody until his release yesterday.

Moneea and another man were found not guilty of Mrs McAreavey’s murder after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in 2012.

He has always denied wrongdoing.

Moneea and his co-accused in the murder trial, Avinash Treebhoowoon, worked as cleaners in the hotel at the time of the killing.