McDonald's boss admits burger chain faces 'one or two' sexual harassment allegations from staff each week

​The UK boss of McDonald's said the fast-food chain faces "one or two" sexual harassment allegations from workers each week as he pledged to "eradicate" abuse claims.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alistair Macrow, chief executive of McDonald's UK and Ireland, told MPs on Parliament's business and trade select committee that testimonies from staff members alleging abuse or harassment at work were "truly horrific and hard to listen to".

It comes after a raft of sexual abuse, racism and bullying claims from workers were made in July, following a BBC investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month, law firm Leigh Day said a group legal action had been launched on behalf of a number of employees in relation to assault and harassment allegations.

McDonalds faces 'one or two' sexual harassment allegations each week

On Tuesday, the boss said 157 reports have already been fully investigated, with 75 resulting in disciplinary action, which resulted in 18 sackings.

It said it is still looking into 279 other reports relating to safety and inclusivity in the workplace.

So far, it has seen 17 confirmed reports of sexual harassment and is looking into 27 further sexual harassment allegations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Macrow said: "We typically would see between 20 and 25 contacts per week, of which one or two are sexual harassment across the organisation."

In the summer, McDonald's launched a programme of independent investigations, audits of its complaints procedure, reviews of its code of conduct and a number of full disciplinary hearings in response to the raft of claims.

The boss added: "To be in charge of the business when these incidents are occurring is very hard to hear.

"I am absolutely determined to root out any of these behaviours, to identify individuals who are responsible for them and make sure they are eradicated from our business."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the committee session, union bosses said the situation has not improved for workers since McDonald's launched its investigations.

Ian Hodson, national president of the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union, told MPs: "The feedback we are getting is that nothing has changed.

"There is a tick-box system that has been put in play, a video about how things are supposed to happen.