McDonald’s GBH accused claimed he meant to hit someone else

Laganside court complex in Belfast city centre.

Lucasz Wach (28) faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident in Ballymena. During a bail application prosecution counsel Iryna Kennedy claimed Wach, of Newington Street in Belfast, launched the attack on February 23 last year.

“The injured party was waiting for food, but this applicant took a swing and struck him on the left hand side of the face,” she submitted. “He had to have surgery to get a plate placed in his jaw.”

Mrs Kennedy added: “In interviews he said he intended to hit somebody else, but hit this injured party. He explained that it was a mistake.”

The defendant also faces charges of common assault, theft and disorderly behaviour in connection with a separate incident at his ex-partner’s home in June 2020, when he stole the woman’s iPhone worth £600 and stamped on her foot.

According to the prosecution he was arrested again last year for allegedly shouting profanities in the street.