Members of the public asked to avoid the Oxford Island area due suspicious object
Members of the public are asked to avoid the Oxford Island area due to the discovery of a suspicious object this afternoon, Thursday, 26th October.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a statement Chief Inspector Flanigan said: “Cordons are currently in place and we are working to clear the area
"I appreciate this will, unfortunately, cause some disruption for those in the area, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks.
"An update will be provided in due course.”