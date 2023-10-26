All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Members of the public asked to avoid the Oxford Island area due suspicious object

Members of the public are asked to avoid the Oxford Island area due to the discovery of a suspicious object this afternoon, Thursday, 26th October.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Have a look around this luxurious home with stables, a spa, a sewing room and ev...

In a statement Chief Inspector Flanigan said: “Cordons are currently in place and we are working to clear the area

"I appreciate this will, unfortunately, cause some disruption for those in the area, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks.

"An update will be provided in due course.”