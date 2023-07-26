The mural, which is on Glenwood Street off the Shankill Road, commemorates UVF dead and includes the names of Shankill Butchers Lenny Murphy, his brother John Murphy, Robert ‘Basher’ Bates and John Townsley.

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF's Director said: "This latest memorial eulogising UVF terrorists is absolutely reprehensible. It's a message of terrorism idolatry remembering serial killers and seeking to envelope them within broader remembrance of legitimate war dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Shankill Butchers in particular were ruthless and psychotic killers who tortured and murdered for their own depraved entertainment and warped idea of power and control.

25/10/82: The body of Catholic man Joseph Donegan lies in an entry off the Shankill Road in west Belfast after being murdered by members of the Shankill Butchers. Photo: Pacemaker

"Whether it's the eulogising of loyalist or republican terrorists; all such activities are wrong and there is a wider impact upon the families of those innocents whose lives were stolen through their criminal-based actions.

"Loyalist terrorist groups have sought to grab onto the coat tails of those legitimate soldiers who have died for their country in war or who were murdered as a consequence of terrorism, they have the audacity to call themselves brigadiers, officers, commanders etc. They are nothing of the sort."Unlike most within this society who cherry pick what they condemn, our organisation will always be clear and consistent – the eulogising of terrorism is wrong irrespective of whether it's loyalists or republicans being revered – and it is also wrong for those members of the security forces who departed from the code engaging in criminal-based activity to be glamorised.

"Northern Ireland does not divide by the two tribes – PUL and CNR (Protestant, Unionist, Loyalist and Catholic, Nationalist, Republican) as we're propagated to believe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rather we divide on the basis of our values – those who used, justify, excuse or glamorise violence are them'uns and us'uns are those of us who stand consistently against such activities – this transcends denominational religion and politics.”

Lenny Murphy, John Murphy, Robert Bates and John Townsley were members of the Shankill Butchers gang who terrorised Belfast from 1975 to 1982, known for slashing the necks of their victims.