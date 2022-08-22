Men aged 23 and 25 arrested after drug find
Two men, aged 23 and 25, were arrested following searches in Ahoghill in Co Antrim on Saturday.
A PSNI press release issued in the name of an Inspector Brown (no first name given) said: “Following searches of two properties in the Main Street area of the town, a quantity of class B controlled drugs were seized.
“The 23-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.”
The statement continued: “The 25-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in an offer to supply a class B controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a class C controlled drug.
Most Popular
-
1
Family and friends of Dennis Hutchings attend unveiling of memorial stone to veteran in NI
-
2
Northern Ireland couple join extremely rare club as they celebrate 70 years of married bliss
-
3
Sein Fein leader Michelle O’Neill is driving new support for past IRA terrorism, say unionists
-
4
Jamie Bryson makes formal statement as police begin hunt for caller who threatened his young son
-
5
British toddler killed in car tragedy while on holiday in Ireland
“Both men have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.”
Inspector Brown added: “The arrest and seizure of items reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people and we will continue to stop and deter those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.”
The statement concluded: “I would encourage anyone who has information about criminal activity to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.
“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”