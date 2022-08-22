Men aged 23 and 25 arrested after drug find

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI press release issued in the name of an Inspector Brown (no first name given) said: “Following searches of two properties in the Main Street area of the town, a quantity of class B controlled drugs were seized.

“The 23-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.”

The statement continued: “The 25-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in an offer to supply a class B controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a class C controlled drug.

PSNI

“Both men have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.”

Inspector Brown added: “The arrest and seizure of items reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people and we will continue to stop and deter those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.”

The statement concluded: “I would encourage anyone who has information about criminal activity to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.