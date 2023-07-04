News you can trust since 1737
Men armed with a crowbar and a knife assault man in 30s during aggravated burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary at the Parkview Close area of Newry on Monday 3rd July.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:41 BST

It was reported to police that shortly before 8.30pm yesterday a number of males entered a property in the area and a man in his 30s who was inside the premises, was assaulted during the incident.

A PSNI statement says that is believed that one of the men was armed with a crowbar and another of the men was armed with a knife.

As the male occupant tried to get away in a red KIA Sportage car, it is believed the suspects followed after him in two vehicles, a black coloured Audi and a Silver Honda CRV vehicle.

BurglarBurglar
It is believed that the suspect vehicles made off southbound following the incident.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1965 03/07/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .