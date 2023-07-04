Men armed with a crowbar and a knife assault man in 30s during aggravated burglary

It was reported to police that shortly before 8.30pm yesterday a number of males entered a property in the area and a man in his 30s who was inside the premises, was assaulted during the incident.

A PSNI statement says that is believed that one of the men was armed with a crowbar and another of the men was armed with a knife.

As the male occupant tried to get away in a red KIA Sportage car, it is believed the suspects followed after him in two vehicles, a black coloured Audi and a Silver Honda CRV vehicle.

It is believed that the suspect vehicles made off southbound following the incident.