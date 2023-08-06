Men arrested after four police officers assaulted in separate incidents in County Antrim

PSNI badge

Chief Inspector Adrian Bryan said: "Four police officers received injuries over a 12 hour period while responding to two reports in Ballycarry and Ballymena.

"While attending a domestic related incident on Saturday morning, 5th August, in the Ballycarry area, two officers were assaulted, with one officer receiving cuts to their face.

"A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault on police. He remains in police custody at this time.

"Later on Saturday evening, another two officers were also assaulted while responding to a report of an assault in Ballymena. Both officers were kicked, one to the head and shoulder and a second to the arm. A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault on police. She remains in police custody at this time.