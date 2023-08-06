Men arrested after four police officers assaulted in separate incidents in County Antrim
Chief Inspector Adrian Bryan said: "Four police officers received injuries over a 12 hour period while responding to two reports in Ballycarry and Ballymena.
"While attending a domestic related incident on Saturday morning, 5th August, in the Ballycarry area, two officers were assaulted, with one officer receiving cuts to their face.
"A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault on police. He remains in police custody at this time.
"Later on Saturday evening, another two officers were also assaulted while responding to a report of an assault in Ballymena. Both officers were kicked, one to the head and shoulder and a second to the arm. A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault on police. She remains in police custody at this time.
Chief Inspector Bryan continued: "Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls everyday assisting people. Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’."