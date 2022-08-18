Men charged with drug offences after car and property search

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the PSNI says that 2 men - aged 28 and 36 - have both been charged with a number of drug-related offences including Possession of a Class A and B Controlled Drug and Possession of a Class A and B Drug with intent to supply.

They have also both been charged with possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances and possessing criminal property.

Both males are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday, 18th August.

PSNI

