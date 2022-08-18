News you can trust since 1737
Men charged with drug offences after car and property search

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have charged two men following the stop and search of a vehicle and subsequent search of a property in the Dunmurry area on Tuesday, 16th August.

By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:14 am
A statement from the PSNI says that 2 men - aged 28 and 36 - have both been charged with a number of drug-related offences including Possession of a Class A and B Controlled Drug and Possession of a Class A and B Drug with intent to supply.

They have also both been charged with possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances and possessing criminal property.

Both males are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday, 18th August.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.