Men charged with drug offences after car and property search
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have charged two men following the stop and search of a vehicle and subsequent search of a property in the Dunmurry area on Tuesday, 16th August.
By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:14 am
Updated
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:17 am
A statement from the PSNI says that 2 men - aged 28 and 36 - have both been charged with a number of drug-related offences including Possession of a Class A and B Controlled Drug and Possession of a Class A and B Drug with intent to supply.
They have also both been charged with possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstances and possessing criminal property.
Both males are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday, 18th August.
Most Popular
-
1
Feile an Phobail fallout continues: Major motor dealer Agnew Group suspends worker over West Belfast Festival posting
-
2
DUP income drops to an 11-year low putting the party behind the Ulster Unionists – and far in the shadow of Sinn Fein
-
3
Ben Habib: Is Liz Truss the strong prime minister for which we yearn?
-
4
‘Squalid revisionism’ of Sinn Fein’s Garrison branch condemned
-
5
West Belfast Festival: Another key Feile an Phobail funder stresses need to foster ‘good relations’ as it seeks meeting over 2022 Wolfe Tones chant
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.