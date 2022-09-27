Men charged with theft of scratch cards to appear in court
Three men arrested by police investigating reports of the theft of scratch cards from shops have been charged to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court.
A PSNI statement reveals that one of the men, aged 24 years old, has been charged with 13 counts of theft as well as a single count of possession of a Class B controlled drug.
A 27-year-old man has been charged with seven counts of theft.
Both of these men are scheduled to appear before the Court today, Tuesday, 27th September.The third man arrested, aged 28 years old, has been charged with four counts of theft as well as a single count of possession of a Class B controlled drug and is scheduled to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on 19th October.
The 27-year-old man is also being reported to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to six offences of driving while disqualified and obstructing police.