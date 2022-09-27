A PSNI statement reveals that one of the men, aged 24 years old, has been charged with 13 counts of theft as well as a single count of possession of a Class B controlled drug.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with seven counts of theft.

Both of these men are scheduled to appear before the Court today, Tuesday, 27th September.The third man arrested, aged 28 years old, has been charged with four counts of theft as well as a single count of possession of a Class B controlled drug and is scheduled to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on 19th October.

Scratch cards

