Men wielding machete and hammers rob cash from rural post office - staff 'badly shaken'

A staff member has been left 'badly shaken' after an armed robbery at a post office on the Barony Road, Creggan, Co Tyrone.

A PSNI spokesman said that yesterday three males - two armed with a machete and a hammer - entered the premises at around 7.40pm, with one of the males remaining near the front door whilst the others approached the tills.

PSNI

They added that one of the tills was damaged before a staff member was ordered to open a second till.

The till was opened and a sum of money taken before the males then left the premises.

The staff member was not injured but was left badly shaken following the incident.

The males were described as:

Male 1 - wearing black hooded top, hood up and a black scarf covering his face, black jogging bottoms and white/grey trainers and black gloves. Armed with a claw hammer with black and yellow grip.

Male 2 - Wearing a grey hooded top, hood up and red/orange top underneath and a black scarf covering his face, blue/light blue tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers and grey gloves. Armed with a machete with a red handle.

Male 3 - Wearing a blue and grey hooded top, hood up with a red top underneath and a black mask. Grey jogging bottoms and white trainers. Grey gloves.

"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 1705 12/12/19," added the spokesman.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."