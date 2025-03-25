Police in London, Northern Ireland - and the Republic of Ireland - are continuing to investigate what appear to be hoax threats issued to various schools by email.

On Monday the PSNI said they received reports from three schools in Strabane, three in Ballycastle and three in Enniskillen that they had received a threatening email.

Several of them closed today due to a “security concern” but the PSNI later declared the emails a hoax.

Police are probing a possible link to London after similar emails were sent to schools in south west London earlier this month.

It has now also been confirmed that similar emails were sent to schools in Co Clare last month.

Police across the three jurisdictions have nothing new to report in their investigations but are treating them all as hoaxes.

The PSNI said they had nothing further to add to Monday's statement, while the Metropolitan police said that inquiries are ongoing.

An Garda Síochána told the News Letter it is aware of a communication that was sent to a number of educational establishments in Co Clare on Tuesday 11 February 2025.

The force said it is satisfied that “no credible security threat existed” as a result of this communication and that there is “no ongoing risk to the public”.

It continues to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the communication “including as to whether currently unknown third parties had an involvement”.

In February Staffordshire Police arrested a 21-year-old man after schools in Essex and Hackney received threatening emails.