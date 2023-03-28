MI5 justified in raising Northern Ireland terror threat level to ‘severe,’ says police federation

Federation chair Liam Kelly said the threat posed by terrorist crime gangs means the increase is justified, but has questioned why it was reduced last year.

Based on MI5 intelligence, the possibility of a terrorist attack is now assessed to be highly likely.

Mr Kelly said: “This is a step backwards which means an attack is highly likely. There are terrorist and crime gangs in our community who wish to inflict great harm on our officers.

“These groups are committed to the money they made through illegal activities and redundant ideas dressed up as political objectives. The reality is they are dangerous people committed to undermining society and the safety of our officers who uphold the rule of law.”

Mr Kelly said officers and civilian colleagues have stepped up their personal security following the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh last month.

"Frankly, no one should be surprised by this latest MI5 intelligence assessment which acknowledges the extent of the challenge,” he said.

“This escalation in the threat level is justified. One might reasonably ask why it was downgraded to ‘substantial’ in the first place when it was clear dissident republican groups were still actively wedded to causing murder and destruction.”

Mr Kelly PSNI officers “will not be deterred from doing what they have to do on behalf of our communities,” and added: “They are at the forefront of the effort to rid ourselves of this scourge and I would appeal to the public to give colleagues all the help they can in closing down terrorist and crime gang activities.”

Northern Ireland’s level had been lowered to substantial a year ago – the first time it had been altered since 2010.

In a written statement to MPs, Mr Heaton-Harris said MI5 had increased the threat level to the region from Northern Ireland-related terrorism independently of ministers.

“The public should remain vigilant, but not be alarmed, and continue to report any concerns they have to the Police Service of Northern Ireland,” he said.

He said that despite the success of the Good Friday Agreement “a small number of people remain determined to cause harm to our communities through acts of politically motivated violence”.

“In recent months, we have seen an increase in levels of activity relating to Northern Ireland related terrorism, which has targeted police officers serving their communities and also put at risk the lives of children and other members of the public. These attacks have no support, as demonstrated by the reaction to the abhorrent attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “This is part of an ongoing process of monitoring the threat level in Northern Ireland, which is conducted by MI5. We have spoken publicly about the number of attacks that have taken place in recent months, not least the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell on February 22.

“We will relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause harm and terrorise our communities, and attack my officers and staff, and I pay tribute to them as they continue to deliver for our communities.”

Mr Byrne added: “I would also like to thank the community and political leaders of Northern Ireland for their overwhelming support for the police service in recent times.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “It is bad news for Northern Ireland when the risk of further attacks moves to ‘likely’ or ‘very likely’. I look forward to a day when the threat level is removed, but to get there the community must stand with the police and demonstrate there is no space for terrorism in Northern Ireland in 2023."

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said there is no place or space for paramilitary groups in a modern, democratic society, adding: “They must go.”

She tweeted: “Today’s announcement that the level of threat has been increased comes against the backdrop of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.