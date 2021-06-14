Michaela McAreavey murder: Mauritius to re-examine killing after 10 years and no convictions

Northern Ireland school teacher, Michaela McAreavey, was murdered while she was on her honeymoon in Mauritius in January 2011.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill met with Michaela’s family this morning to update them on the progress following engagement with the Mauritian government.

Options are currently being explored on how best to further support the family in their efforts to see justice delivered for Michaela.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: “The death of Michaela McAreavey whilst on honeymoon touched everyone across Northern Ireland. The fact that, more than 10 years later, no one has been brought to justice for this most dreadful crime only serves to compound the grief and pain endured by Michaela’s family.

“I felt both a personal and professional responsibility to do everything possible to bring about justice for a young woman who was so cruelly taken from the many people who knew and loved her. And I’m pleased that one of my last duties as First Minister was to update the family on this important progress and show my support for their unrelenting campaign.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Michaela McAreavey was a remarkable young woman; adored by her family, friends and students. The taking of her young life was devastating for all who knew her.

“In pursuit of justice for Michaela, the Harte and McAreavey families have fought a decade-long battle with dignity and determination. We gave a commitment to support them in that battle and I’m encouraged that we have now received agreement from the Mauritian government to look again at the case.

“Michaela deserves justice and the very least her family deserve is truth. No stone should be left unturned in pursuing that, and we will continue to do all we can to see it delivered.”

