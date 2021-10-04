John and Michaela McAreavey during their honeymoon. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo

Raj Theekoy’s body was found on wasteground in Mauritius on Sunday.

The 43-year-old was a cleaner at the hotel Legends resort in Mauritius where Michaela, daughter of All-Ireland-winning Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte, was murdered on January 10, 2011 while on honeymoon with her husband John.

Theekoy was initially provisionally charged with conspiracy to murder, but was later granted immunity from prosecution and testified against two former workers at the resort – Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon – during a 2012 trial.

Michaela’s widower John McAreavey made a statement this morning: “Firstly, let me extend my sympathies to the family of Raj. This is a tragedy for them.

“Now is a time for their mourning and grief and nothing should intrude on that.

“When it comes to getting to the truth about Michaela’s murder, nothing has been straightforward in Mauritius and neither the Hartes or myself will be deterred from pursuing justice and truth. Not today, not tomorrow and not ever.