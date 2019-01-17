Military service medals stolen during burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in the Circular Road area of Newtownabbey.

It was reported that a garage of a house was entered sometime between 12pm on Wednesday, January 2 and 5.30pm on Thursday, January 3, but details have only been made public by the police today.

Three military service medals were stolen during the incident. The medals, a Northern Ireland General Service Medal, Iraq Medal and Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, are of great sentimental value to the owner and police are appealing for anyone with any information on their whereabouts to contact them.

Constable Scott is appealing for anyone who witnessed the burglary or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Newtownabbey Police Station on 101, quoting reference 237 04/01/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.