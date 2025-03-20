Northern Ireland Immigration Compliance and Enforcement Team (ICE) sign at Drumkeen House in Belfast, centre of the Home Office's immigration enforcement operations in Northern Ireland. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Home Office officials investigating people smuggling and organised crime in Northern Ireland have conducted further interviews with individuals first arrested last year – and launched a new probe into fraudulent EU settlement scheme applications.

Social services have also become involved after a minor was found to be living in “squalid” conditions, the News Letter understands.

Two people were previously released on police bail after raids on two properties in Dunmurry on Friday 1 November. Those searches were in relation to a Home Office investigation into a suspected people smuggling operation.

Suspected criminal cash, electronic devices and financial records were seized in the raid by Home Office officials and the PSNI – and two individuals were arrested on suspicion of Conspiring to Assist Unlawful Immigration.

The News Letter can now reveal that on 30 January 2025, three suspected organised crime gang members were returned for further interviews and released pending further action, after having previously been bailed.

On 20 February 2025, officers from Criminal and Financial Investigations (CFI) Belfast, supported by the PSNI, conducted “targeted operational activity” against the suspected organised crime gang.

Two suspects were arrested for immigration related offences. Social Services also attended a property due to what officials described as the “squalid living conditions” of a minor.

A number of fraudulent EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) applications were identified by authorities and a further investigation is now underway into them.

People from the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein may be able to apply to the EUSS to continue living in the UK post-Brexit . It gives people access to benefits and services (including free NHS healthcare) and the ability to work or study in the UK.