Missiles thrown at PSNI during Ballymena unrest

Police dealt with public disorder in Ballymena town centre. A number of missiles have been thrown towards police with damage reported to a number of properties

A significant police presence has responded to disorder in Ballymena .

Footage on social media showed police armoured officers carrying plastic shields responding after a protest in the Clonavon Terrace area of the Co Antrim town.

The footage showed protesters burning plastic road barriers and bins as part of a barricade on the street.

Some masked individuals also threw missiles including cans of paint and glass bottles at PSNI vehicles.

A line of police vehicles advanced towards the protesters followed by officers on foot.

Firefighters later responded to the burning debris on the road and inspected a nearby house which had filled with smoke.

Other footage appeared to show some protesters targeting houses by smashing windows.

The disruption followed a protest in the area earlier in the day.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "A number of missiles have been thrown towards police with damage reported to a number of properties.

"Officers are advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid the Clonavon Road area until further notice."

The statement added: "Officers are in attendance to ensure the safety of everyone involved. They will remain in the area tonight to continue to monitor the situation."

Chief Superintendent Sue Steen said: "We are urging everyone to remain calm and to act responsibly. Violence and disorder will only place people at greater risk.

"Our priority is to keep the community safe, and I would appeal to everyone to work with us to bring calm to the area as quickly as possible."

The PSNI asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.