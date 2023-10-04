News you can trust since 1737
Missing 23-year-old Shane Agnew has now been 'located safe and well'

Police have today revealed that missing Shane Agnew has now been located ‘located safe and well’.
By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:06 BST
Earlier this week a post on Police North Belfast asking for assistance in locating the 23-year-old said he had been last seen at 1am in the area of Boucher Crescent on 27th September 2023.

The post described Shane as 6ft 3 ins tall and slim with short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing grey bottoms and a white and black Adidas top with white hood.