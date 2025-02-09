MLA says death of man his brother is accused of assaulting is 'heartbreaking'

​An SDLP MLA whose brother has been charged in relation to an alleged assault said he is "totally heartbroken" after the injured man died in hospital.

Stephen Holmes , 31, from the Strabane area, died in hospital on Saturday as a result of injuries he sustained five days earlier.

Dylan McCrossan , also 31, appeared before Strabane Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent.

The PSNI, who were called to the Beechmount Village area of Strabane at approximately 3.15am on Monday , said the charges would be reviewed following Mr Holmes' death.

Daniel McCrossan , the SDLP MLA for West Tyrone, said the "terrible events of this week have been extremely difficult and tragic".

Without mentioning his brother directly, the Stormont politician said the loss of Mr Holmes' "young life is both devastating and heartbreaking beyond all words".

He added: "Primarily my thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with the Holmes family, Stephen's mum and dad, his brothers, sisters and children.

"I have known the family my entire life. This is a deeply heartbreaking and tragic situation of unimaginable proportions.

"I have called with the Holmes family and expressed my deepest condolences and prayers to them at this very sad and difficult time."

The politician added: "What has happened is without words and something you never imagine could happen.

"I am totally heartbroken beyond words and devastated for them and their loss.