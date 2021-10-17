MLA’s security under review after ‘anti-vax’ visit to office

Nichola Mallon MLA

Justice Minister Naomi Long expressed solidarity with Ms Mallon after the Infrastructure Minister told the Sunday Independent that a group of people visited the office to deliver a letter demanding that she remove Covid-19 restrictions – accusing her of harming children by endorsing the vaccine.

“It’s very upsetting, it’s a very frightening experience, particularly for my staff,” said Ms Mallon.

“We are now reviewing our security arrangements.”

A PSNI spokesman said police received a report of an incident at a constituency office in north Belfast on October 11, and added: “Police have spoken with an individual involved in this incident and warned them about their behaviour.”

DUP MP Gavin Robinson also declared support for Ms Mallon. He confirmed that senior PSNI officers had contacted him and party colleagues following the murder of Sir David Amess on Friday.