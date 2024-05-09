MLAs told almost half of young people in Northern Ireland affected by paramilitaries

A republican mural – paramilitarism is estimated to cost NI up to £750m a year. Pic: Pacemaker Press

​Some 45% of young people in Northern Ireland are impacted by paramilitaries, the Stormont justice committee has heard.

​Officials who work in the Executive Programme on Paramilitarism and Organised Crime within the Department of Justice outlined the impact on the province.

This included an estimate that paramilitaries cost Northern Ireland between half-a-billion and three-quarters-of-a-billion pounds a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Programme director Adele Brown said they had found that 45% of young people were impacted by paramilitaries.

“For adults, it is between 20%-40%. It’s also a very localised issue, in some cases that can rise, almost double to 80%,” she told MLAs.

“This is something which has been going on for a long time. It’s a very complex issue, so we need an innovative, creative, evidence-based and data-driven approach to be able to address that.

“The programme invests currently in over 100 interventions. They range from early years, from birth, right the way through to old age, and all the key intervention points, making sure that people are less vulnerable to exploitation by criminal paramilitary groups.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Brown also said that nine out of 10 young people on their programme were experiencing complex trauma on entry.

“Ninety-seven per cent have seen a family member hit, kicked or punched at home, 12.5% attacked by paramilitaries, 33% threatened by paramilitaries and 62% have seen a paramilitary attack,” she said.

“These are staggering figures and a real indictment.

“What I would say is, and this is one of the really encouraging stories and actually one of the areas where Northern Ireland is leading the way, is in the responses which have been developed to be able to address this.

“We saw intent to engage in violence on the part of young people at the start of a programme sitting at 42%, by the end of the programme that had dropped to 3%.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent MLA Alex Easton referred to the statistics as “quite staggering and really worrying”.

Ms Brown also paid tribute to the work done by their delivery partners across many sectors “working in really difficult circumstances doing some really challenging work”, delivering “in many cases incredible outcomes”.