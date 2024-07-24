MMA practitioner exposed himself to woman in front of her partner and mother in city street in broad daylight

LONDON - APRIL 27: A general virew of the Scales of Justice on top of the Old Bailey on April 27, 2007 in London. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images):Old Bailey GV

​A mixed martial artist who grabbed and exposed his genitals to a woman in south Belfast has been sentenced to two years probation.

Daniel Murphy, 23, was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to the victim he targeted in front of her partner and mother.

He is now expected to be put on the sex offenders register for behaviour the judge branded “outrageous”.

Murphy, of Moyraverty Meadows in Craigavon, Co Armagh, pleaded guilty to common assault and exposure offences.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he approached the victim while she was walking on Botanic Avenue with her partner and mother in mid-afternoon on February 10 this year.

Prosecutors said he stated “let me have a go with you” and grabbed the woman’s hand.

When her mother intervened Murphy replied: “Shut up, you’re 60, I want a chance with your daughter.”

The victim pulled her hand away but was followed from the scene, despite her partner’s efforts to prevent any further encounter.

At one point she went into a shop, but Murphy tracked her from outside through the window and continued to shout at her. “He then undid his trousers and exposed his penis to her,” a Crown lawyer said.

Murphy left the scene, but was arrested at a nearby hotel based on descriptions provided by the woman and witnesses. Defence counsel accepted there could be no justification for the incident.

The court heard, however, that Murphy had turned to alcohol and drugs due to mental health problems.

His barrister disclosed that he had also engaged in mixed martial arts to help him cope with his issues. “He (still) volunteers in an MMA club, but can’t participate himself any more,” counsel added.

Imposing a two-year probation order, District Judge Steven Keown directed that Murphy must pay the woman £500.

“What happened is outrageous,” Mr Keown declared. “(The level of compensation) is in no way a measure of the upset and trauma she suffered at the hands of this man.”