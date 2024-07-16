Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The PSNI say that disorder has broken out in south Belfast, not far from the Rise sculpture (aka the “Balls on the Falls”) roundabout.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows a night of street disorder overnight from Monday into Tuesday, when the police came under attack as rival gangs of youths gathered in the area.

One side of the roundabout leads to the loyalist-dominated Village area, whilst the other leads to the republican-dominated Falls Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI said a short time ago: “Road users and members of the public are advised to avoid the Glenmachan Street area of south Belfast due to ongoing disorder.

Pacemaker Press 16-07-2024: Police cars and vehicles belonging to members of the public were damaged during a disturbance in south Belfast on Monday night.

"Disruption is expected for a number of hours.

"We thank you for your patience at this time, and a further update will be provided in due course.”

Glenmachan Street is on the Village side of the roundabout.

​The trouble on Tuesday evening came after up to 50 people were involved in attacks on police with petrol bombs and paint the previous night.

A number of police cars as well as cars belonging to members of the public were damaged during the disorder at the Broadway Roundabout on Monday night.

No injuries were reported to police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Belfast DUP MLA Edwin Poots said tensions in the area have been high for months between young people coming from the west Belfast side of the junction (the Falls) and those from the south Belfast side (the Village), with “hand-to-hand fighting” taking place.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson said “nationalist youths appear to have come over and initiated an attack on the Village area,” which “precipitated” Monday night’s round of disorder.

“The PSNI must put resources into policing these marauding gangs of nationalist youths attacking homes in the Village area,” he said.

The PSNI’s District Commander for Belfast, Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay, urged those involved to “seriously consider the impact of their actions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully, no injuries to police officers or the public were reported. However, this was a particularly protracted period of public disorder lasting into the early hours,” he said of Monday’s disorder.

“Petrol and paint bombs were thrown at officers and vehicles by groups of up to 50 young people.