More disorder flares up at south Belfast republican-loyalist interface after earlier night of violence
It follows a night of street disorder overnight from Monday into Tuesday, when the police came under attack as rival gangs of youths gathered in the area.
One side of the roundabout leads to the loyalist-dominated Village area, whilst the other leads to the republican-dominated Falls Road.
The PSNI said a short time ago: “Road users and members of the public are advised to avoid the Glenmachan Street area of south Belfast due to ongoing disorder.
"Disruption is expected for a number of hours.
"We thank you for your patience at this time, and a further update will be provided in due course.”
Glenmachan Street is on the Village side of the roundabout.
The trouble on Tuesday evening came after up to 50 people were involved in attacks on police with petrol bombs and paint the previous night.
A number of police cars as well as cars belonging to members of the public were damaged during the disorder at the Broadway Roundabout on Monday night.
No injuries were reported to police officers.
South Belfast DUP MLA Edwin Poots said tensions in the area have been high for months between young people coming from the west Belfast side of the junction (the Falls) and those from the south Belfast side (the Village), with “hand-to-hand fighting” taking place.
Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson said “nationalist youths appear to have come over and initiated an attack on the Village area,” which “precipitated” Monday night’s round of disorder.
“The PSNI must put resources into policing these marauding gangs of nationalist youths attacking homes in the Village area,” he said.
The PSNI’s District Commander for Belfast, Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay, urged those involved to “seriously consider the impact of their actions”.
“Thankfully, no injuries to police officers or the public were reported. However, this was a particularly protracted period of public disorder lasting into the early hours,” he said of Monday’s disorder.
“Petrol and paint bombs were thrown at officers and vehicles by groups of up to 50 young people.
"The windscreens of three cars were shattered and splattered with paint with some damage also caused to our police vehicles.”