More than 30 arrests in Northern Ireland people-smuggling crackdown

More than 30 people have been arrested and £17,000 of suspected criminal assets seized in a people-smuggling crackdown in Northern Ireland .

A heavy goods vehicle related to an unpaid penalty notice over stowaways, worth £144,000, was also seized.

The arrests of 33 illegal migrants and suspected people smugglers were part of a three-day operation to tackle criminals exploiting the common travel area (CTA) at ports and airports in Northern Ireland , north-west England and Wales .

Pictures show stacks of cash and officers seizing the lorry, while footage from Belfast International Airport shows a traveller with a suitcase being taken into the back of a police van.

It is the sixth operation of its kind, working between the Police Service of Northern Ireland , An Garda Siochana, the National Crime Agency , other UK police forces, Border Force and international partners.

The Home Office said 60 arrests have been made and more than £405,000 of criminal cash seized, over abuse of the CTA, since Labour took power in July last year.

Home Office immigration enforcement deputy director Ben Thomas said: "Criminal networks seek to bypass robust border checks through fraudulent means and trap vulnerable people into further illegal activities.

"The success of this operation marks a significant step up in enforcement activity, leading to the arrest of 33 criminals who attempted to abuse the common travel area and undermine the UK's border security."